BJP ready for election anytime : Thakur

HAMIRPUR (HP), Oct 9:

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Sunday the BJP was ready for elections any time. He said the party was not waiting for the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct as it was the duty of the Election Commission to decide the dates of elections.

He said this at Bhota where he dedicated many projects including a parking lot and a road to the people of Bhota town.

He said every effort has been made to fulfill every demand of the people of the parliamentary constituency and this will continue in the future also. He directed the authorities to select the land for making a sports ground in Bhota so that the youth of this place can get proper ground to play.

Thakur said,”the Congress party was a divided house and two of its four working presidents have joined the BJP. Anurag said the Congress should take care of its clan. The split in Congress is well known. Congress is scattered in the state.”

He said the BJP ticket distribution committee meeting will meet after the model code of conduct was enforced. The names from the state will be sent to the Central Ticket Distribution Committee. From there the final list will be released. (UNI)