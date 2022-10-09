UT level Open Masters Annual C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: UT level Open Masters Annual Championship, organised by J&K Masters Athletics Association under the Aegis of J&K Sports Council, concluded at MA Stadium, here today.

Around 100 athletes from different districts of J&K-UT participated in the championship wherein Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister was the chief guest, while Kulveer Handa SP Jammu and Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer were the guests of honour.

The championship was conducted under the supervision of Athletic Coach, Sohan Singh and supported by other staff members. The medals were distributed by Kavinder Gupta and Kulveer Handa among the winning athletes in presence of Abdul Quiyum president, Tarseem Lal Basotra general secretary and Ram Pal Kapoor organizing secretary of the Association.

In 100 mtrs run men 35 plus, Vijay Singh, Rakesh Kumar and Parveen Kumar won first three medals respectively, while in 40 plus, first thee medals were secured by Vineet Gupta, Kewal Krishan and Rohit Sadotra and in 45 plus, Sanjeev Kumar (Gold), in 50 plus, Chamail Singh (Gold) and CB Sharma (Silver), in 65 plus, Ashok Kumar (Gold) and Govind Singh (Silver).

In 100 mtrs women 30 plus, Mandeep Kaur (Gold) and Kuljeet Kour (Silver), in 35 plus, Anissa Nabi (Gold), in 40 plus, Tina Sahi (Gold) and Shobna won (Silver), in 50 plus, Sandeep Kour (Gold), in 65 plus, Kanta Butyal (Gold).

In 200 mtrs run-men 35 plus, Sandeep Sharma (Gold) and Nakul Vaid (Silver), in 45 plus, Sanjeev Kumar (Gold), in 50 plus, CB Sharma (Gold), in 55 plus, Yash Paul Sharma (Gold), in 65 plus, Ashok Kumar (Gold), in 80 plus, Jaswant Singh (Gold), while in 200mtrs women 30 plus, Kuljit Kour (Gold), in 35 plus, Anisa Nabi (Gold), in 40 plus Shobna (Gold), in 60 plus, Kanta Butyal (Gold) and in 400mtrs men 35 plus, Sandeep Sharma, Parveen Manhas and Ankur Basotra won top three medals respectively, while in 40 plus, Abhishek Sharma, Vineet Gupta and Kewal Krishan secured top three medals respectively and in 45 plus, Sanjeev Khajuria (Gold), in 50 plus, Rakesh Kumar (Gold) and Surinder Choudhary (Silver), in 55 plus, Yash Paul Sharma (Gold) and Naresh Sharma (Silver) and in 70 plus, Capt. JC Sharma (Gold).

In 400 mtrs women 30 plus, Mandeep Kour (Gold), in 35 plus, Princy Bansal (Gold) and Enakshi Gupta (Silver), in 45 plus, Dr Pratiksha (Gold), in 65 plus, Kanta Butyal (Gold), whereas in 800 mtrs men 35 plus, top three medals were secured by Mangat Singh, Kuldeep Kumar and Vijay Singh respectively, while in 40 plus, Abhishek, Dilawar Khan and Harmeek Singh won top three medals respectively, in 45 plus, Shamsher Singh (Gold), in 50 plus, Rakesh Kumar (Gold), in 55 plus, Sham Suri, Yash Paul Sharma and Jatinder Sharma won first three medals respectively, in 60 plus, Rishi Kumar (Gold).

In 800 mtrs women 35 plus, Princy Bansal (Gold) and Shahida (Silver), in 40 plus, Shweta Mittal (Gold) and Dr Shivani (Silver), in 45 plus, Manminder Kour (Gold), in 1500 mtrs men 35 plus, Ravi K Jassal (Gold), in 40 plus, Dilawar Khan (Gold), in 45 plus, Mukesh Lal (Gold) and Ankur Rastogi (Silver), in 50 plus, Rakesh Kumar (Gold), in 65 plus, Govind Singh (Gold) and in 1500mtrs women 35 plus, Princy Bansal (Gold), in 45 plus, Dr. Pratiksha (Gold), in 1500 mtrs walk-men 35 plus, Ankur Basotra (Gold) & Parveen Manhas (Silver), in 45 plus, Pankaj Mohan (Gold) and Sanjeev Khajuria (Silver), in 55 plus, Vijay Sharma (Gold) and Naresh Kumar (Silver), in 70 plus, Capt. JC Sharma (Gold), in 1500mtrs walk-women 35 plus, Enakshi Gupta (Gold), in 40 plus, Shobna (Gold), in 50 plus, Seema Kharyal (Gold) and Sandeep Kour (Silver), in 60 plus, Sudesh Basotra (Gold).

In 5000 mtrs run men 35 plus, Ravi K Jassal, Kuldeep Kumar and Parveen Manhas won top three medals respectively, in 40 plus, Abhishek Sharma, Kewal Krishan & Dilawar Khan secured top three medals respectively, in 45 plus, Mukesh Lal, Sanjeev Khajuria and Ankur Rastogi won first three medals respectively, in 50 plus, Surinder Choudhary (Gold) and Subash Choudhary (Silver), in 55 plus, Naresh Sharma (Gold) and Sham Suri (Silver), in 60 plus, Rishi Kumar (Gold), in 65 plus, Govind Singh (Gold), in 70 plus, Capt. JC Sharma (Gold), in 5000mtrs run women 35 plus, Shahida (Gold), in 40 plus, Tina Shai (Gold) and Anuradha Sharma (Silver), in 45 plus, Dr Pratiksha (Gold), in 5000 mtrs walk-men 40 plus, Harmeek Singh (Gold), in 45 plus, Pankaj Mohan (Gold), in 55 plus, Vinay Sharma (Gold) and Sanjay Saini (Silver), in 60 plus, Lal Chand (Gold), in 65 plus, Tarseem Lal Basotra (Gold).

In 5000 mtrs walk women 40 plus, Anuradha Sharma (Gold), in 45 plus, Seema Kharyal (Gold), in 50 plus, Sandeep Kour (Gold), in 60 plus, Sudesh Basotra (Gold), in 10000mtrs run men 35 plus, Mangat Singh, Ravi K Jassal and Kuldeep Kumar won top three medals respectively, in 40 plus, Vijay Sharma, Harmeek Singh and Rohit Sadotra secured top three medals respectively, in 45 plus, Bhushan Sharma (Gold) and Ankur Rastogi (Silver), in 50 plus, Subash Choudhary (Gold), in 55 plus, Sham Suri (Gold), in 60 plus, Rishi Kumar (Gold) & Anil Katoch (Silver), in 70 plus, Staish Vaid (Gold) and in 10000mtrs run women 35 plus, Shahida (Gold), in shotput-men 35 plus, Ashish Kumar (Gold), in 40 plus, Rajinder Singh (Gold), in 45 plus, Gurcharan Singh, Shamsher Singh and Ved Pal Dewan won first three medals respectively, in 55 plus, Jatinder Sharma (Gold) and Satveer Singh (Silver), in 60 plus, Harbans Choudhary (Gold), in 65 plus, Ashok Kumar (Gold), in 70 plus, Sardari Lal (Gold), in 75 plus, Rajinder Nath Sharma (Gold), in Disc throw men 35 plus, Ashish Sharma (Gold), in 40 plus, Rajinder Singh (Gold), in 45 plus, Gurcharan Singh (Gold), in 50 plus, CB Sharma (Gold), in 55 plus, Jatinder Sharma (Gold) and Satbir Singh (Silver), in 60 plus, Harbans Choudhary (Gold), in 70 plus, Sardari Lal (Gold) and in 75 plus, Rajinder Nath Sharma (Gold).