Runners excel in Ganga Sustainability Run

JAMMU, Oct 9: Eighteen runners from Jammu today participated in Ganga Sustainability Run at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and excelled in different categories.

The run was organised in different categories including 10km, 21.1km, 35km and 50km, which started at 6:15 in the morning from Ganga Barrage opposite AIIMS Rishikesh and culminated at Parmarth Niketan covering differ distances.

Abhishake Gupta finished the 50km run in 5 hours 17 minutes, while Manminder Kour, an ultra runner from Jammu finished 50km in less than 6 hours.

Others who participated in the 50km run were Kanupriya Garg, Satpal Gorka, Sahil and Ronit. Shweta Mittal, Sonia Sawhney, Shipra Agarwal, Bhushan Sharma participated in the 35km run.

Manisha Sharma, Harpreet Kour, Sanjay Saini, Vikram Garg, Sudhir Anand and Ramanand Yadav completed 21.1km run well before the cut-off timings, while Vikram Agarwal and Maansi Rattan completed 10km.

Sudhir Anand was given the responsibility of half marathon pacer bus in 2 hours 30 minutes and he finished the run in exact time. He ran all the way carrying the Indian Flag.