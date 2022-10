1st District Matsogi-Do C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: First Jammu District Matsogi-Do Championship was organised by Jammu Sports Matsogi-Do Association in collaboration with Matsogi-Do Association of Jammu and Kashmir, Matsogi-Do Federation of India and International Matsogi-Do Council at JKSC Sports Complex, Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Kuldeep Handa (SP Jammu), while Suresh Manhas, Vishal Sharma, Aditya Singh, Aman Gupta, Rahul Khanmotra, Jagpreet Kour, Rabia Sayal, Amandeep Singh, Simranjot Singh, Parvinder Singh, Anuj Sharma, Somiya Sharma, Anit Raina, Goutam Sharma and Gourav Raina were the referees of the championship.

More than 564 participants took part in the championship of about 17 schools and six clubs of Jammu district.

Taranjit Singh Tony(President), Gurdeep Singh (Founder of Matsogi-Do), Keshav Chopra (Mandal President), Jasbir Singh (Chairman Unique Education Trust), HL Koul (Business Associate J&K Head), Seema Sharma (Principal Tiny Aspirants Hr. Sec. School Akhnoor), Ritika Slathia (Manager JKSC Bhagwati Nagar), Sushant (MFI, Kamal Kumar (Business Associate), Vishal Samrat (MFI), Dr Mukta Sharma and Pankaj Mehra State Director (MAJK) were among the guests of honour.

Gold medal winners were Abhiraj, Abhilash, Paramveer, Tanish, Eklavya, Sidvik, Anshdeep, Varunaya Samrat, Arushi, Arshpreet, Mehar, Jaspinder, Sarika, Jasmilan, Aryan Charak, Harshit, Tanish, Shubham, Dhruv Mehra, Kushagra, Tanisha, Kritika, Ashpreet, Mannat, Navika, Sania, Shubham, Danish, Harpreet, Ratinder, Arham, Akshit, Gourav, Abhishek, Lakshveer, Sanha, Sunakshi, Dishu, Antialia, Angel, Tanveer, Akshit, Nitin, Arbaz, Anmol, Ayushmaan, Abhishek, Gokul, Arun, Vanshika, Mehak, Shivanshi, Arti, Khushi, Isha, Mannat, Nikhil, Hunardeep, Omesh, Arun, Arihant, Vivek, Armandeep, Sonalika, akaisha, Ritika, Suresh, Sumit, Aryan, Vikas, Kaif, Nikhil, Shalvi, Ankita, Mansi, Tanmeet and Somiya.