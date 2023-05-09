BJP president launches Maruti Suzuki Jimny at Jammu Motors Nexa

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: Jammu Motors Private Limited launched the new off-roading SUV ‘Jimny’ at Toph Sherkhania, Akhnoor Road, here today.

Amidst a huge assembly, the Jimny was unveiled by Ravinder Raina (president, BJP J&K) in the presence of Gaurav Dave (Area Manager, MSIL), Sanjay Aggarwal (MD), Kanav Aggarwal (CEO), Gurtaj Singh (Group GM) and Harmeet Singh (Sales Head Nexa) of Jammu Motors Private Limited along with other dignitaries from prestigious Banks, NBFCs and staff members of Jammu Motors Private Limited.

With the unveiling of premium off-roading SUV, the Jimny, brings an SUV which embodies the best of Suzuki design, technology and performance, packed with immense number of features as well as string and aggressive design. It inherits the pure SUV DNA of the iconic brand.

The all-new 5-door Jimny has off-roading in its veins, with a spirit of adventure amped-up to match customers’ expectations. The Jimny’s off roading Mantra is “Start from where you last stopped. Tread higher and navigate deeper into the untrodden. Equipped with NEXA’s safety shield, the Jimny’s got customers back on every track they tread. Be it on city streets or in the wilderness. The thrill of the ride is only possible with peace of mind with 6 airbags that come standard across all variants.

The Jimny is all about tackling the toughest terrains. The upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet structure ensure a wide, unobstructed view, and help the riders to understand the relative position of the vehicle better. While pushing the limits of adventure, safety is a priority.

The off-roading machine Jimny with 1.5 litre engine is available with the choice of 5 speed manual transmission and 4 speed automatic with paddle shifters. To enhance the off roading it is also available in All Wheel Drive mode. This 5-Door beast comes with wide range of features such as Headlamp Washers, Smart Play Pro +, Cruise Control and many more.