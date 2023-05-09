BJP increased hardships of J&K people: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 9: JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani has asked the Corporators and contested candidates of the Congress Party in the last urban bodies elections to highlight the misdeeds of the Modi Govt and its failures to meet the genuine aspirations and needs of common people.

Addressing a meeting of Party functionaries and Corporators of the party and contesting candidates of last elections to the Urban Bodies at PCC office here today, Wani described them as the backbone of the party structure in urban area which are information centers of spreading throughout the state. He said that they have a vital role to create awareness among the people about the policies of betrayal with the electorates by the BJP. He said that BJP has failed to achieve anything as a result there has been enormous increase in the hardship of the people in the JK UT.

PCC chief referred to the anti- youth policies of the present dispensation and manifold hike in the prices of all essential commodities besides problems of water, electricity and essential civic facilities. He criticized the Modi led BJP Govt for imposing heavy taxes of various kinds thus breaking the backbone of common man. Already people are facing great economic crises and the Modi Govt has decided to impose property tax also. The pilgrimage, tourism and trade is totally closed but the BJP Govt is putting huge burden of taxes on the people.

He said that the people are suffering due to the tax regime of BJP which is not less than tax terrorism. The people face difficulty in meeting both ends during the manifold increase in prices of all commodities. He said that in recent times multiple taxes were imposed or hiked in Jammu and Kashmir including toll Tax, one time road tax and cubs, charging of higher rates of stamp duty besides manifold increase registration fee. The party vehemently opposed fleecing of the common people in name of various taxes.

Senior leaders Balwan Singh, Ved Mahajan, Vinod Sharma, Pranav Shagotra, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Narinder Gupta, Thomas Khokhar, Neeraj Gupta, Sanjeev Panda, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Karan Bhagat and others were also present.