BJP playing vital role in infrastructure, heritage places’ development: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: BJP leadership has a strong resolve to reach out to every nook and corner of J&K in line with the vision of PM Modi. This was reiterated by BJP J&K general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta while addressing an impressive gathering at Gorkha Nagar here.

In his address, Vibodh said that presently the entire J&K is moving ahead on the path of growth and development and this growth and development is visible on the ground. For this the connectivity of far off and remote regions is key, he added.

While highlighting and appreciating the role of BJP led Central Government and LG led J&K UT administration in construction of roads and highways and prestigious medical facilities like AIIMS, Vibodh said that such initiatives have become the new face of vibrant Jammu & Kashmir. Giving details about local development initiatives around the prestigious Bawe Wali Mata temple, he said that linking this historic temple with Mahamaya temple and Peer Kho through a ropeway has transformed this area.

Stressing on the need for further development and preservation of various heritage buildings of Jammu, Vibodh said preserving the cultural identity of the City of Temples will give true identity to Jammu & Kashmir.

Vibodh said that PM, Narendra Modi has very nicely communicated true ethos and values of India to people. Later Vibodh called upon everyone present in the meeting to get inspired by such addresses of the PM and contribute towards programmes like Swachhta Abhiyan and Vocal for Local.

In his address BJP senior leader Rajiv Charak highlighted India’s bold fight against Corona Virus under the able leadership of PM Modi. Later everyone present in the meeting paid tributes to Mahatama Gandhi on his death anniversary.

BJP Jammu district vice president, Karuna Chhetri also addressed the gathering.