Bhalla releases ‘Mande Hi Nai’, pitches for promotion of Dogri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: While releasing a Dogri song album “Mande Hi Nai” and lauding the initiative of youngsters towards promotion of Dogri language, JKPCC Working President and former minister Raman Bhalla today exuded confidence that given abundant talent, the art and culture of the Duggarland will reach newer heights.

“Every single effort in the promotion of our heritage and culture would be a great tribute to those who have bequeathed rich legacy to the posterity,” Bhalla said while releasing the production of K2 Dogra Record.

Bhalla said language is the symbol of a culture and tradition of a population. He urged the Government to promote Dogri through various forms of arts and urged all Dogras to converse in Dogri in their homes so that the younger generation is well lived to the language.

He proposed that a Dogri Music Industry must be promoted in Jammu so that like the Punjabi, Dogri also becomes popular not only in J&K but across the country and overseas through the Diaspora living abroad.

The song “Mande Hi Nai”‘, composed and sung by acclaimed singers Azad Sahab and Sunaina Patyal has been produced by Kiran Sagotra and directed by Azad Sahab. The main lead of the album is Azad Sahab and Sunaina Patyal and casting director is Shubham Khokhar, Makeup Artist is Sourav Khokhar, DOP is Tiny Productions.

The crew and the cast of the album briefed Bhalla about the production, stating that this will follow other productions in Dogri. They hoped that their production will be received well by the people and serve as an encouragement for the artists to work hard and make their mark in the field of art and culture.

Bhalla appreciated the directional effect and team work of the production, adding that beautiful lyrics, composition and music are enviable. He lauded and congratulated the team and also complimented their love for Dogri language.