Border people are real warriors, deserve full attention: Manyal

SAMBA, Jan 30: Former Minister and general secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir today said that the people of border area are the real warriors who are defending the borders of the country without salary and without uniforms.

While addressing a gathering of Panchayat members and locals of border village Chimna Chak in Ramgarh block of Samba, Dr Manyal said that Modi Government has taken care of a large number of issues and problems of the residents of border area both living on the International Border (IB) and the LOC as well.

While addressing the gathering, he said that the issue of compensation to the displaced people residing on the border and construction of bunkers at the borders were the long pending demands of this area. The Modi Government has fulfilled its promise of giving compensation to the people of the border and most of the bunkers in these areas are already constructed and the leftover work will be taken up very soon . Dr Manyal said that during this Government most of the roads in the area are already constructed in these seven years time and the left over will be completed in the coming time.

The religious places in this area Baba Chamlyal and Baba Sidhgoria are now well connected with new roads, he added.

The reservation to the border area people has brought a great relief to them and the youth now are availing the benefits of reservation. The people have requested that the process of issuing border area resident certificate may be made simple so that people are not harassed by the concerned departments on the name of formalities.

They also highlighted other demands including clearance of DP files and release of compensation for damaged crops.

Dr Manyal assured the locals that he will take up all their genuine issues with the local administration and try to get them resolved.

While making a appeal to the LG administration the local Sarpanch and Panches requested for giving ownership rights to the people of this area who are local allottees.

BDC Chairman, Darshan Singh and DDC Sarabjeet Singh Johal also addressed the gathering.