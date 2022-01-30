Martyrs day observed in J&K

LG awards Police band, women contingent, others

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: In order to observe the Martyrs’ day also known as “Shaheed Divas”, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh led the senior Police officers, staff of Police Headquarters, Armed Police Headquarters, SDRF, Telecom, and IRP 18 Bn in paying homage to the martyrs at Police Headquarters lawns here.

A two-minute silence was observed by the officers and personnel posted at PHQ Gulshan ground Complex Jammu in PHQ lawns in memory of martyrs who gave the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the freedom struggle. ‘Shaheed Divas’ is observed on January 30 and March 23 to pay homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for Independence of the motherland.

ADGPs SJM Gillani, Danesh Rana, IGPs Garib Dass, AIG of PHQ and other gazetted officers of PHQ & APHQ, staff of the two headquarters participated in this solemn meet.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day Parade held at Maulana Azad Memorial Stadium Jammu, J&K Police Pipe Band, Women contingent of IRP 15th Bn brought laurels to the organization by securing top positions during the Parade.

Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha presented awards to the winners at the Beating, the Retreat ceremony last evening.

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh in his message congratulated the teams for their splendid performance at the Republic Day Parade. While appreciating them, he said that the performance of these contingents shows the dedication and discipline of the force in every field.

During the 73rd Republic Day Parade, Jammu and Kashmir Police Pipe Band led by Head Constable Garish Kumar stood first amongst the bands from the participating forces while IRP 15th Bn J&K Police Women contingent led by DySP Dr Sunniya Wani stood 2nd in the general parade category.

The Lt Governor also presented a shield to the contingent Commander and State Commissioner J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day Parade held at Maulana Azad Memorial Stadium Jammu. J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides contingent under the leadership of Wing Commander MM Joshi (State Commissioner (AR) brought laurels to the organization by taking active part in the Republic Day Parade 2022 with the support of his team and escorted unit leaders despite COVID situation.