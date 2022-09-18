BJP organises exhibitions on PM’s life, achievements across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir organized 25 exhibitions across the UT today showcasing the life and achievements of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to mark his birthday under “Sewa Pakhwada”.

“This particular birthday of PM Modi’s will be historic in nature. While the party’s objective is to serve the society in novel ways on day-to-day basis, this time BJP has decided to go extra mile in tasks of social services like blood donation, COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. Today’s exhibitions in various places across J&K are just an expression that how much our dedicated PM has served us in different ways since his childhood. This will surely inspire us all to do more work and dedicate ourselves to society and nation”, said BJP UT president, Ravinder Raina while inaugurating an exhibition here, today.

“Every year, a virtual exhibition on PM Modi’s life is hosted on the NaMo App that features the challenges he faced, the innovative ideas he used to overcome them and how he was instrumental to growth – first in Gujarat as the CM and then for India as the Prime Minister. This year, these will go a further step ahead in telling us different shades of his intellect and his personality which he has used effectively to serve the society and the nation”, said BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul while inaugurating the exhibition at Srinagar.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by former Minister, Sat Shamra, general secretary, Vibodh Gupta, secretary, Arvind Gupta, treasurer, Prabhat Singh, Prabhari, Rajeev Charak, Tilak Raj Gupta, Naresh Singh Jasrotia, Sanjita Dogra, Arun Prabhat Singh, Brahm Jyot, Munish Khajuria, Prem Gupta and other BJP leaders inaugurated the exhibition at Baby Caterers exhibiting the life and achievements of Modi Ji and his Government during his tenures as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister. The exhibition was organized by Arvind Gupta.

Ashok Koul accompanied by the BJP leaders Surinder Ambardar, Altaf Thakur, Bilal Parray, Ashok Bhat, Manzoor Bhat and others inaugurated the exhibition at Jawahar Nagar Park, Srinagar.

Former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, vice-president, Yudhvir Sethi, general secretary, Vibodh Gupta, BJP National Executive Member & Headquarter Incharge, Priya Sethi inaugurated the exhibition organized at party office Kachi Chawni.

MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP general secretary, Dr. Manyal, former Minister, CP Ganga, DDC Chairman, Keshav Dutt, BDC Chairman, Yogeshwar Singh, MC Presidents, Vijaypur, Samba, Bari Barahmana, district president, Amar Singh and others inaugurated the exhibition at Municipal Committee Conference Hall Vijaypur.

General secretary, Sunil Sharma distributed note-books and other study material in an orphanage in Kishtwar while showcasing the life and achievements of Prime Minister before everyone.