BJP leads movement to empower, defend people’s rights: Reddy

‘Modi brought new dawn in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) election In-charge of the J&K, G. Kishan Reddy, called ongoing Assembly elections as “a movement for the people” as the BJP continues its efforts to redefine the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to an energized crowd in support of party candidate from Jammu West, Arvind Gupta Reddy reaffirmed that J&K remains the heartbeat of India, and the party’s vision for its people reflects the legacy of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who established the party with the aim to protect J&K from dynastic rule and divisive politics.

Reddy reminded the gathering of the BJP’s historic opposition to Article 370, dating back to the founding of the party. He paid homage to the sacrifices made by leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who gave their lives for the cause of “Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan” (One Flag, One Constitution, One Head). He noted that the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 marked a turning point in the BJP’s long struggle to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India, a cause the party kept alive in their manifestoes for over 70 years.

The Union Minister emphasized that this election is the first after the historic abrogation of Article 370, signalling a new era for the people of J&K. “This is not just an election,” he said, “it’s a movement for the restoration of dignity for women, West Pakistani Refugees, SCs, STs, and Valmiki Samaj, alongside all the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” He extended gratitude to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for their unwavering resolve in implementing this historic decision.

Recalling Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi’s historic journey to unfurl the Tricolor in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, Reddy highlighted the symbolic importance of today’s youth proudly carrying the Indian Flag in rallies across Dal Lake. “The youth of Kashmir have shown their love for India and its unity,” he said, comparing this positive shift with the resistance of opposition parties like Congress and the National Conference (NC), who Reddy claimed “are not liking the big change in Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.”

Reddy remarked that the world’s eyes are on J&K now, as India demonstrates how peace, development, and democracy are taking root in the region. He urged voters not to see this election as a mere political contest but as a crucial step in securing the rights and futures of all people in J&K. “This election is a movement aimed at ensuring that no party like NC, Congress, or PDP ever snatches back the rights of the common people in J&K,” he asserted.

Taking a strong stand against the NC’s recent announcements, Reddy warned of dangerous designs to revert to dual flags and return power to militants. He pointed out that the NC’s promises to restore trade across the Line of Control (LoC) and their potential dialogue with militants and Pakistan could unravel the progress made since Article 370’s abrogation. “It is up to the people to see through this dangerous plan,” Reddy urged, highlighting that Congress is supporting the NC’s regressive policies.

Under BJP’s leadership, Reddy said, militancy in J&K is on its last legs, and the region is entering an era of peace and prosperity. “The tables have turned,” he claimed, “and we now see peace, prosperity, and development across the region thanks to Prime Minister, Modi and Amit Shah’s leadership.”