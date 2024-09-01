JKJA organises sensitization prog on POCSO, POSH Act

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: Under the patronage of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy), guidance of Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy, J&K Judicial Academy (JKJA) organized two days Sensitization Programme on “POCSO Act and POSH Act with special reference to SAMVAD’s Training Manual and Combating Gender Stereotypes; handbook released by the Supreme Court of India” for Judicial officers, Trainee Civil Judges (Jr. Division), SPPs, Medical Officers, officers of Forensic Science laboratory, Officers of Police Department, members of Sexual Harassment Probe Committees, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and members of Gender Sensitization Internal Committees from all the districts of Kashmir province at J&K Judicial Academy, Mominabad, Srinagar.

The sensitization programme was inaugurated by Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Member of the Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy in the august presence of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Chairperson, Sexual Harassment Probe Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Srinagar Wing) and Member of the Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.

In his inaugural address, Justice Rahul Bharti underlined that bodily integrity and dignity of a female are something which have to be respected at all costs. He emphasised that with the emerging dangers, it was significant to introduce a special legislation which could provide a reliable system for mitigating the number of such offences and punishing the perpetrators.

Justice Bharti highlighted that sincerity, seriousness, sensitivity and sensibility are the four key words that need to be kept in mind 24X7 by all for avoiding the victimisation of the women at any level.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi highlighted the importance of good parenting including the importance of teaching our sons the way they should look at a girl rather that dictating what the girl should wear. She stressed upon the need to sensitize the males in our society to have the correctmind-set towards their female counterparts. She underlined that Gender discrimination based on gender biases and attitudes are a reality for many women and can occur at the workplace in n-number of ways.

Earlier, Yash Paul Bourney, Director, JKJA welcomed the dignitaries, resource persons including the participants and delivered the introductory remarks. He traced the tapestry of law from the Vishaka vs. State of Rajasthan judgment reported in AIR 1997 SC 3011 to the enactment of POSH Act.

He said that crimes against children have been on the rise since the past decade or more despite all laws.

He remarked that the incidents of sexual harassment are persistent in our society as highlighted by the recent Kolkata Rape and Murder Case of a trainee doctor.

The first session of the day-1 was chaired by Justice Sonia G. Gokani, first woman Chief Justice (Retired), High Court of Gujarat who explained the objective, nature and contours of the POCSO Act. Her ladyship said that when we deal with child victim, we are dealing with the future of the nation and we need to try relentlessly to protect them.

In the second session, Justice Gokani gave a detailed overview on rehabilitation and compensation for Child Victims of Sexual Offences. The learned resource person reiterated that POCSO Act and related frameworks underscores the importance of addressing both the legal and emotional needs of the child.

The third session of the programme was conducted by one of the most respected members of the Bar, Z.A. Shah, Sr. Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh. He said that the language of judicial discourse should not reflect antiquated or incorrect ideas about women which inhibits the transformative project of the law and the Constitution scheme of gender justice striving to secure equal rights to all persons, irrespective of their gender.

Shah stated that government has recently introduced the Protection of Child against Sexual Offences Rules 2020 which takes care of the implementations of the amendments brought in the Act. He underlined that these latest changes bridge the gap and strengthens the interplay between JJ Act and POCSO by utilizing the appropriate authorities cited in Juvenile Justice Act.