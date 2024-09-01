CEO visits Kulgam, reviews poll preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Aug 31: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Pandurang K Pole, today visited Kulgam district to review the arrangements for the Assembly elections.

He chaired a comprehensive meeting here at mini-secretariat to discuss and review the election preparations in all three Assembly Constituencies; 38-D.H.Pora, 39-Kulgam and 40-Devsar of the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal; Returning Officers (ROs), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy District Election Officers (Dy-DEO), Nodal Officers and other stakeholders.

Discussions covered key aspects of election management, including manpower deployment, EVM transportation, polling staff arrangements, Strong room, security protocols, functioning of Control Room and other arrangements for smooth conduct of elections.

The District Election Officers Kulgam provided an overview of the district’s election management plans and informed the chair that the first randomization of EVMs has been done.

ROs also briefed the chair about the preparations in their Assembly Constituencies.

The CEO was also informed that a 24×7 control room is operational in the district with ongoing Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities are also going on as per devised calendar.

CEO emphasized on the continuation of SVEEP initiatives to educate and engage voters effectively and urged for mega plantation drives at all green polling stations.

Security arrangements were also reviewed during the meeting, with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) briefed on the measures in place to ensure a safe election environment.

The CEO stressed the importance of providing adequate facilities at polling stations, including clean washrooms, drinking water, first aid, and proper electricity supply for polling staff and security personnel.

The CEO also inspected distribution cum collection centre set up at GDC Kulgam to assess the safety, surveillance, and security measures for the election materials and machinery.

He also took round of control room, media Center and took stock of their functioning.

In a separate event, the CEO presided over a Mega SVEEP Programme at Altaf Memorial GDC Kilam, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of voting.

The program witnessed a variety of activities, including folk music and sports activities, all designed to foster voter awareness.

During the program, students and newly eligible voters actively engaged in a variety of activities, all of which aimed to instill a sense of civic duty and enthusiasm among participants and raise awareness about the significance of voting.