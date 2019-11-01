BJP leader’s vehicle set on fire in south Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A vehicle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was set on fire by some miscreants in south Kashmir district of Kulgam in the early hours of Friday, official sources said.

They said miscreants set on fire a vehicle of BJP district Kulgam secretary Abid Hussain Khan at Bonagam at 0120 hrs. “Vehicle, which was parked outside his house, suffered major damage,” they said, adding another vehicle of one Imtiyaz Ahmad parked nearby was also damaged.

Khan had earlier during the day on Thursday met recently elected Block Development Commission (BDC) chairpersons of the BJP in Kulgam.

Police have registered a case and initiated proceedings, they said.

