J&K LG up for exploring renewable energy resources, boosting agriculture sector

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday highlighted the need to focus on exploring renewable energy resources to meet the gap between demand and supply of electricity in the newly created Union Territory.

Mr Murmu, who on Thursday took oath of office at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, also expressed the need to boost the Agriculture sector.

An official on Friday said that Mr Murmu held a meeting with all the Administrative Secretaries and the senior most Officers of the Civil Administration at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday evening during his first visit to the office after he took over as LG of country’s first state to be reduced to a UT.

“BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, during the meeting, introduced Lieutenant Governor with the Secretaries,” he said, adding the Secretaries briefed the Lt Governor about the functioning of their respective departments.

He said the Lieutenant Governor discussed about the health care infrastructure and functioning of 108 ambulance service in J&K, along with the need to focus on exploring alternate and renewable options to meet the wide gap between demand and supply of electricity.

Mr Murmu also discussed the ongoing activities for tourism promotion, providing boost to agriculture and its allied sectors. He also took stock of up to-date position regarding stocking and supply of food and other essential commodities to meet requirement for the winter season. He directed the Secretaries to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of public services to the people.

The Lieutenant Governor stressed for optimum and timely utilisation of all available resources, particularly the funds available under the various Centrally Sponsored Schemes so that all the benefits reach the targeted population.

He advised Secretaries to work with complete transparency, sincerity and utmost commitment for the public welfare and sought their co-operation in leading J&K towards path of peace and prosperity.

(AGENCIES)