Chidambaram fine, need not be hospitalised as per AIIMS report: SG Tushar Mehta to Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed Friday that former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media money laundering case, is fine and does not require hospitalisation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta read out the report of AIIMS Medical Board, set up on the court’s order to examine Chidambaram’s health condition, and said the Congress leader does not require a sterile environment.

Justice Suresh Kait, who was hearing Chidambaram’s interim bail plea, directed the Tihar jail superintendent to provide clean and hygienic surrounding to the politician and also home-cooked food, mineral water, mosquito protection net and repellant.

The court also directed that Chidambaram’s regular medical check up be done.

The court disposed of the plea after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, said they do not require any further direction. (AGENCIES)