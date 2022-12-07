BJP is a democratic party in real sense: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina, today said that his party holds the distinction of being only the ‘true democratic party’ in the country and asserted that only BJP holds the very basic principle of democracy in the highest moral spirits.

Raina was addressing a meeting of party’s newly nominated district Prabharis and district presidents at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

He congratulated all party leaders who have been endowed with the herculean responsibility of party’s Prabharis and presidents at district level. He asked them to put their all energy for the new assignment, as they have to withstand the pressure of organizational principles as well as the public issues, which will surely drain their energy for a better future of society and the nation.

Raina was accompanied by BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul. The meeting was also addressed by J&K BJP vice-president, Sham Lal Sharma, BJP general secretary, Vibodh Gupta and BJP general secretary, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal. They all congratulated the new district presidents and Prabharis for their new assignments as well as made them aware of their huge responsibilities.

Ashok Koul, in his address, said that this whole process enables the party activist to prove mettle for the new responsibility giving new energy for every job. He said that this change of posts is an essential process for keeping the organization healthy as it also gives new candidates who can meet the expectations of the party and the public.