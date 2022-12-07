I salute courage, dedication of soldiers: LG

Armed Forces Flag Day observed at Raj Bhavan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today extended warm greetings and best wishes to all members of the armed forces and their families on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Director Sainik Welfare Department, Brig. Gurmeet Singh Shan(Rtd.) pinned the Armed Forces Flag on the jacket of the Lt Governor and Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

Paying tribute to the Bravehearts of Armed Forces and saluting the bravery and selfless service of the Defence Forces and their families, the Lt Governor said the Flag Day is an opportunity for all of us to express gratitude and solidarity with brave armed forces personnel.

I salute the courage and dedication of our soldiers and acknowledge with gratitude their valour and service to our country, said the Lt Governor

On the occasion, the Lt Governor appealed to all citizens to contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day fund and serve the noble cause of welfare of soldiers, the ex-servicemen and their families.

Later, Director Sainik Welfare Department briefed the Lt Governor on the endeavours made and initiatives taken up by the Department for the welfare of Veterans, Veer Naris, their dependents and serving Armed Forces personnel.

Col J S Randhawa (Rtd.); Col BS Sambyal (Rtd.); Col JS Jamwal (Rtd.); Col MS Bhau (Rtd.); Col SS Assla (Rtd.); Tarsem Chand; Rajni; Jyoti Magotra; Nisha; Alpi Mahajan were present on the occasion.