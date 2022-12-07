Central Zone NC delegation calls on Farooq Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 7: A delegation of Central Zone, Jammu Kashmir National Conference under the leadership of Zonal president, Babu Rampaul met Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was recently re-elected as NC president, at his residence here today.

The delegation members congratulated Dr Abdullah on his re-election. Dr Abdullah asked the Central Zone office bearers to get ready to face the forthcoming Assembly elections. He asked them to reach out to the masses at all levels and garner support for the party.

Senior Abdullah further asked them to strengthen the communal harmony in the society and defeat the designs of divisive forces. Provincial president Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta was also present during the meeting.

Prominent among those who were part of the delegation included Dr Vikas Sharma, Sham Lal Mehra, Surjeet Singh Sasan, Raja Naved Ahmed, Yashpaul, Birbal and Prem Kumar.