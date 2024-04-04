BJP Govt working for rich people, common man suffering: Solanki

*BJP wants to hostage democracy: Yadav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Former Union Minister and senior AICC leader, Incharge J&K affairs of the party Bharat Singh Solanki has said that Modi led BJP Government has been working for few rich people and not common people of the country which needed to be changed.

Addressing a largely attended meeting in Bagh- e -Bahu area of Jammu today along with AICC Jt. Secretary Manoj Yadav in favour of Congress candidate Raman Bhalla, AICC Congress leader lashed out at the BJP Government for making life of poor people very difficult. He said that BJP has given sufferings to the poor only while serving the interests of the rich.

He said Congress created lot of infrastructure in the shape of roads, health and education and in every sector but BJP has only imposed taxes on common people. He lauded the role of Congress candidate Raman Bhalla who is popular amongst the common man for his services to people.

Manoj Yadav impressed upon the people to teach BJP a lesson for down-grading the State into UT and snatching the rights to land and jobs and resources of Jammu & Kashmir. He said the youth of Jammu are fed up with the policies of BJP Government which has destroyed their future. He said Congress party and Indi Alliance will win this election as people know that BJP wants to hostage the democracy in the country like China and Russia.

Raman Bhalla lambasted the BJP Government for turning Jammu into hub of liquor from temple city and opening flood gates to outside contractors at the cost of locals. He said people of Jammu are being made to pay from their noose for huge taxation of all sorts, smart meters of power, water taxes, toll taxes etc. He said Jammu youth is worst hit of the policies of BJP Government which has made J&K a laboratory of experiments. The people are totally against the BJP’s dictatorship and tax terrorism and the BJP leaders remained silent spectators to the bureaucrats harassment to the common people.

The rally was organised by Block committee led by Latish Sharma under DCC Jammu urban led by Manmohan Singh. Senior leaders of Congress and NC also addressed including Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Shabir Khan, Bimla Luthra ex – MLA NC, Neeraj Kundan, Ved Mahajan, Yasuvardan Singh, Vijay Lochan NC, Neeraj Gupta, Amrit Bali, Sham Lal Bassan, Th Kamal Singh, Dwarka Chaudhary, Bhanu Mahajan, Dr R K Khajuria and others.