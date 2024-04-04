Our collective duty to protect democracy, institutions in country: Dr Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, April 3: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the democratic institutions and the constitution of the country are under threat and that it’s our collective responsibility to protect them.

Asking the people to unite in their efforts to stop democracy and Constitution from dying, Dr Farooq said, “Nation is going through a critical phase making it imperative for all of us to fight against elements who are bent to destroy its democratic countenance.”

Among others additional general secretary Ajay Sadhotra, provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, party leaders Khalid Najeeb Suhrawardy, Sajjad Kuchlo, provincial youth president Ajaz Jan, Sajjad Shaheen, Babu Ram Paul, Qazi Jalaluddin and Muhammad Iqbal Blasi were present in the meeting.

While emphasizing on ensuring the success of INDIA Alliance candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Dr Abdullah said, “On one side there is the party which is leading to sectarianism in the country and on the other side there are those who want to see the country united. On the one hand, there are those who have made life difficult for minorities of the country, and on the other hand, there are those who want to take everyone along.”

He said that “people have to decide in which direction they want to see the country. If you want to see the country developed and secular, then you have to play your role in the success of the INDIA alliance.”

Warning the people against anti-Kashmir elements, Dr Abdullah further said that it is important to recognize and reject such elements which have entered the field to split votes to help the BJP.