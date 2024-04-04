Rana slams Congress for playing murky games in J&K since 1947

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 3: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today slammed the Congress for its murky games in Jammu and Kashmir post 1947, saying the region witnessed a myriad of political manoeuvres characterized by intrigue, betrayal and manipulation in active connivance with its local political allies in different avatars from time to time.

“From the 1963 Kamraj Plan to Khaliq DC model of MLAs and from 1984 G.M Shah sponsored coup to 1987 rigged elections, the Congress has remained hand in glove in destabilizing Jammu and Kashmir that manifested in dangerous and sinister consequences for the nation to face”, Rana said while addressing series of meetings in Panchayat Amb Upper, Amb Lower, Ghaink and Doomi in Amb Gharota Mandal along with DDC Chairman Bharat Bhushan, District President Jammu North Omi Khajuria and Former MLA Shiv Dev Singh.

He said the manipulation of democratic processes, more importantly rigged elections, coercive tactics and regional imbalances became entrenched tools in the armoury of the political actors seeking to monopolize the control over the then state. It eventually gave rise to separatist sentiments and provided fertile ground to the rogue neighbour in the backyard for unleashing terrorism aimed at ethnic cleansing and enforcement of radicalized way of life. The nexus between political elites with clandestine external support perpetuated a culture, unknown to this part of the country that impacted governance hugely. In the process corruption and nepotism became the order of the day with common people finding themselves pushed to the wall, he added.

Devender Rana said the marginalization of various segments of the society including Valmikis, West Pakistan refugees , Paharis, Gujjar and Bakerwals, Scheduled Castes and the other weaker sections of the society only served to deepen the sense of alienation of the people. This state of despondency, however, saw a soothing ending on August 5 and 6, 2019 when the so-called special status got repealed, opening vistas of opportunities for all in the wake of various central laws becoming operative in Jammu and Kashmir, like rest of the country, he said.

Rana said the Congress plus allies led reign of discrimination, misgovernance, corruption and deprivation is now the nightmare of the past with hope of holistic development, infrastructural revolution, thrust on education, health and tourism, accountability in governance, time bound delivery of utility services and vistas of opportunities to all, irrespective of caste, religion and region becoming a reality under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, he maintained.

“As Jammu and Kashmir has bade farewell to the vicious circle of violence, corruption, nepotism and long spell of misgovernance over the decades, it is imperative to acknowledge the progress registered in the recent past as per the cherished agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, Mr Devender Rana said while urging the people to move forward by supporting inclusivity, the political philosophy of the BJP. He called for continuation of the crusade against shackles of the past and paving the way for a more equitable and peaceful future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.