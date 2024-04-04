Around 50 hospitals, 112 docs in 10 distts of Jammu designated to issue health certificates to pilgrims

Shri Amarnathji Yatra

JAMMU, Apr 3: Jammu and Kashmir Government has designated around 50 public hospitals and 112 doctors, who will issue compulsory health certificates to the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is likely to start from June 29.

Official sources told Excelsior that preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra have commenced as a total of 112 doctors and around 50 public hospitals including Government Medical colleges, District/Sub-District Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in 10 districts of Jammu region have been designated to issue health certificates, a pre-requisite for advance registration of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

“As the exact date for the start of the Yatra is yet to be announced officially but as per reports, it is likely to begin from June 29,” they said, adding, the Directorate Health Jammu has submitted the details of designated doctors and hospitals (authorized to issue health certificates to pilgrims) to the administration.

As per sources, the highest number of 12 health centers has been designated in Jammu district. They are Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Government Hospital Sarwal, SDH Bishnah, SDH Akhnoor, SDH Kot Bhalwal, CHC RS Pura, CHC Marh, CHC Sohanjana, CHC Khour, OHC High Court, PHC Dansal and AH Chowki Choura. Further, Block Medical Officers (BMOs) of Akhnoor, Bishnah Chowki Choura, Dansal, Kot Bhalwal, Marh and RS Pura are also authorized to issue health certificates to pilgrims.

In Kathua district, 7 hospitals including Associated Hospital of GMC Kathua, CHC Hiranagar, CHC Billawar, CHC Parole, CHC Basoli, CHC Bani and Trauma Hospital Mahanpur, besides CMO Kathua have been designated while DH Samba, AH Ghagwal, EH Vijaypur, CHC Ramgarh, PHC Bari Brahmana and NTPHC Bassi Kallan have been designated in Samba district.

The designated health centres in Doda district are GMC Doda, CHC Gandoh, CHC Bhaderwah and CHC Thathri while DH Poonch, SDH Mandi, CHC Mendhar, PHC Harni and CHC Surankote have been authorized in Poonch district to issue health certificates to pilgrims. In Rajouri district, the designated centres are DH Rajouri, SDH Sunderbani, CHC Kalakote, CHC Kandi, SDH Darhal and PHC Manjakote.

Further, DH Reasi and CHC Katra have been designated in Reasi district, Associated Hospital of GMC Udhampur, SDH Ramnagar and CHC Chennani in Udhampur district, DH Kishtwar in Kishtwar district and DH Ramban, CHC Banihal and CHC Batote have been designated in Ramban district to issue compulsory health certificates to Shri Amarnath pilgrims.

Sources disclosed that the registration for the Yatra is expected to begin later this month in branches of various banks. The 52-day long pilgrimage will conclude on August 19 on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, they added.