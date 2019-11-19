BJP Govt mere ‘Puppet Government’ in HP : Thakur

MANDI: Senior Congress leader and former Health Minister Thakur Kaul Singh, on Tuesday made a frontal attack on the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh for sacrificing the vital interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh and benefiting the people of other states.

Describing the present BJP government as a mere “puppet government” he lamented that people from outside Himachal Pradesh were being benefitted out of the way at the cost of the natives of the state. Mr Thakur alleged that the recent instance was virtually deadening the soul and spirit of section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Revenue Act opening the flood gates of revenue and resources of the state to the outsiders.

Mr Thakur who was also the Revenue Minister for a long time said Himachal Pradesh had been meted out gravest injustice when the waters of rivers flowing from the Himalayas were harness for generating hydel power and three states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were made the beneficiary states and Himachal Pradesh was given no share notwithstanding the fact that Himachalies were made landless, homeless and waterless in building these mega projects built entirely with central assistance and subsidies. (AGENCIES)