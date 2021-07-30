BJP gears up for Assembly polls, holds Vistarks meet

Era of dynastic rule is over: Chug

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 30: As a run up to forthcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today started three days training programme of its Vistarks at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here.

The training programme was inaugurated by BJP national general secretary and incharge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chug who asked party men to be ready for the Assembly elections and ensure party’s victory in both regions of the UT.

One hundred and fifty Vistarks from both regions of J&K are participating in the three days training programme who after completion of the course will go to their respective areas and work from booth and Mandal level to strengthen the party by taking its policies and programmes besides highlighting the welfare measures started by Narendra Modi Government during last seven years for the people of the country to every nook and corner.

Party sources said that BJP has taken the forthcoming elections in the UT a big challenge after its bold decisions of annulling the controversial 370 and 35-A Articles in 2019 and later converting the erstwhile State into two Union Territories.

Sources said the Vistarks will go from door to door to apprise people of the benefits of annulling of controversial Articles and conversion of the erstwhile State into two UTs which was must to silence the voice of anti national forces who brought destruction to the erstwhile State during last over 30 years of turmoil.

“With this bold step, the BJP ended a seven decade long discrimination to which some sections of people were subjected to by the successive governments and people were deprived of the good governance as well as the laws enacted by the Central Government from time to time for welfare of the masses of the country, sources said, adding that the Vistarks will take this message to every household in the UT.

Addressing the meet, Tarun Chug said that with the historical decisions taken by Modi Government in J&K the disruptive and separatist forces were totally exposed before the masses. He said 370 was a controversial and discriminatory Article with whose abrogation people of the J&K heaved a sigh of relief as it had not done any thing good to common man of the erstwhile State but only benefitted some dynastic parties who ruled the State over the years.

He said BJP has to go to the people with a new message ushering the beginning of a new era. “We have to transform the UT from terrorism to tourism and make it self sufficient in all affairs instead of making it dependent for help and development”, he added.

Giving credit to BJP for ending the dynastic politics in J&K, he assured that his party will provide good governance in the UT so that no one talks of Pakistan or separatism. The era of stone pelting has now ended and BJP is committed to take J&K on the path of development and progress, he added.

Chug said the party will go to people with a promise that BJP will provide them total security and ensure their welfare as Modi Government is working on the Mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ irrespective of cast, creed, region and religion of the people.

He said BJP will give a strong Government in J&K and restore complete peace in the UT to ensure its progresses at par with other states of the country.

The training camp was also addressed by party Seh Prabhari J&K, Ashish Sood, BJP J&K president, Ravinder Raina, party general secretaries, Ashok Kaul and Dr D K Manyal, vice president, Yudhvir Sethi and Sahyojak, Pawan Sharma. Around 150 Vistarks from two regions of the UT are participating in the training programme who after completion of the course will work in their respective areas till elections.