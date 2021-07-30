Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to NoKs of Councilors killed by militants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the Next of Kins (NoKs) of elected Councilors of Municipal Bodies of Jammu Kashmir Union Territory killed in militancy related incidents.

The ex-gratia compensation shall be paid to NoKs of the deceased through concerned Deputy Commissioner, who shall prepare, process and submit the case through Housing & Urban Development Department.

On the receipt of the case, the Housing & Urban Development Department shall forward the case to the Finance Department for release of ex-gratia in favour of NoKs of the deceased.

An order in this regard has been issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department of J&K Government.