BJP Does Not Want Assembly Elections In Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, May 2: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the BJP does not want assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it will lose the polls. The former chief minister said he does not see the assembly polls being held in the Union Territory in the near future.

“The BJP is not ready for assembly elections because they know they are going to lose the elections. They don’t have the courage to face the people. We are also not ready to beg for the polls. If they hold the elections, well and good! If they don’t, so be it!” he told reporters in Anantnag district, 52 kilometres from here.

Asked why elections were not being held for the J-K assembly, Abdullah said, “It is obvious that the Centre has not given a green signal to the Election Commission for elections in J-K because the BJP does not want elections.”

He said the Election Commission in recent years has not taken any decision without consulting the Centre.

“The Election Commission has not taken a call of its own in recent years. Whenever it has taken a decision, it is in consultation with the Centre,” he added.

“Can you see elections anywhere? I do not see elections anywhere. The incharge of state elections has clearly said that preparations are underway for Panchayat, Parliament and ULB elections,” Abdullah said.

In response to a question, the NC vice president said the elections will not be held in Jammu and Kashmir even if people come out on the roads.

“If people are facing problems without elections, why do not they come out on roads? Will they get the elections, if they come out on the roads? I don’t think so,” he said. (Agencies)