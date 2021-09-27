BJP ditched Jammu, left people in lurch: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: JKPCC vice president and former minister Raman Bhalla today expressed strong resentment over denying admission to 12th pass students in Cluster University.

He said despite scoring good marks in 12th standard they aren’t getting admissions in the University. The student intake of the University is too less to admit them. They are moving College to College but getting denied everywhere. He requested LG and Vice Chancellor to help them take admission in Colleges of Jammu.

The Cluster University Jammu has been bringing disgrace with each passing day as the meritorious students are allegedly being shunted out of admission merit list. Bhalla further said that the main objective of setting up Cluster University to provide opportunities to the students for higher studies, has literally been defeated with the mismanagement of the administration, which has been harassing students by not giving admission. Those who had applied for the admission in Cluster University online was denied admission, despite having academic merits.

Bhalla said several aggrieved parents approached him who were shocked to find out that their children name were dropped out of the merit list and low merit aspirants were given admission.

Interacting with aggrieved people of Belicharana area of Gandhi Nagar constituency, Bhalla castigated BJP Govt for indulging in rhetoric, saying they have caused colossal harm to the unity, amity and harmony of Jammu and Kashmir adding that the BJP has ditched Jammu. BJP badly failed in delivering and keeping up the promises when in power, and when out of it, they have started yet again exploiting public sentiment after pushing J&K into a political crisis, he said.

Bhalla described the BJP as a spent force and said this party has lost the drive to serve the people because of its lust for power. BJP has ditched Jammu and left in lurch the people, especially those living in remote areas. The prices are soaring on a daily basis, leaving the people in a lot of misery,” he said.

He claimed that this was because of the wrong policies of the BJP at the Centre and in Jammu and Kashmir. He said Congress will foil all these machinations with full might to protect the identity and interests of the people of J&K.