BJP delegation, Darakhshan Andrabi, VC SKUAST call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by Vibodh Gupta, former MLC comprising of Sat Sharma, former Minister; Ajay Bharti, former MLC and Dr. Narinder Singh, Vice President, BJP apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance.

They submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to identification and earmarking of cremation land for the cremation of COVID related deaths; social audit of the COVID related funds and enhancement of ex-gratia to the two relatives of a Coronavirus patient who died while performing last rites of the deceased.

They also demanded high level inquiry into these deaths for the fact finding of the incident and fix responsibility for the negligence.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that the UT Administration is taking every possible measure to contain the deadly virus, while making sure that people do not face undue inconvenience in the process.

He assured them that all the genuine demands and issues put forth by them would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal and urged them to continue their endeavours towards promoting public welfare.

Member, Central Waqf Council and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi also met Lieutenant Governor.

Dr Andrabi discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters concerning the working of the Waqf Board and apprised him about several measures initiated by the Council for protection and retrieval of the Waqf Properties, besides implementation of Educational and Women Welfare Schemes for Skill Development.

She further apprised the Lt Governor on the issues of release of payments of Hot-Mix plant owners and contractors.

The Lt Governor assured Dr. Andrabi to review all the genuine issues projected by her for their early redressal and urged her to continue sustained endeavors towards ensuring public welfare.

Dr. J.P. Sharma, newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu also called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The Lt Governor and Dr. Sharma discussed wide ranging issues relating to establishment of three new KVKs at Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar, establishment of Faculty of Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering and Division of Seed Sciences and Technology, School of Agri-Business Management with start of Ph.D programme, inauguration of additional block of Urja Girl’s Hostel for PG students, Integrated Farming System( IFS), Protected Cultivation Unit, Processing and Value Addition Unit and start of farmer participatory in seed production etc.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, directed the VC to prepare a policy document for the development of cluster of organic farming. On recruitment process, the Lt Governor directed for filling up of the technical posts as per guidelines of UGC and ICAR, besides strict adherence of New Recruitment rules for filling up of non-teaching vacancies.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K has vast potential for bamboo, fisheries, poultry, mushroom and horticulture sector and called for taking comprehensive measures for their promotion and marketing. He also stressed on cultivation of medicinal plants in dry areas and farming of lavender, besides increasing productivity of agricultural products without genetic modification.

He instructed for involving students in the pilot projects of the diversification through fruits and vegetables and further called for engaging youth in Entrepreneurship Development Programmes for agricultural start ups and enables them to become job creators. In Research field, focus more on Bi-Technology, Nanotechnology and Artificial Intelligence to create world class human resource from J&K, he added.

The Lt Governor further asked the VC to explore more possibilities to increase the share of agriculture in J&K’s GDP. He suggested the collaboration with various organizations for medicinal and agro plantation on the government lands which are meant for farming purpose but are not effectively used for the said purpose.