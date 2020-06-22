Army jawan martyred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 22: An Army jawan was martyred today in unprovoked Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, raising the number of soldiers who died in cross-border firing this month to four.

Pakistan army and Rangers also targeted forward areas and posts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch and along the International Border in Hiranagar sector in Kathua district, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian forces, the officials said.

“Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, causing critical injuries to Havaldar Dipak Karki who later attained martyrdom,” sources said.

They said the firing from across the border started in Kalal area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 5.30 am and was responded effectively by the Indian Army.

Pakistan side is also reported to have suffered casualties and infrastructural damage in retaliatory shelling by the Indian side.

“Havaldar Karki was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Lt Col Anand said.

He is the fourth Army personnel to attain martyrdom in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch this month. Two soldiers were martyred in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district on June 4 and 10, while another soldier was martyred in Poonch on June 14.

There has been a spurt in Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir this year with over 2,027 cases of violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Pakistan army personnel also targeted forward areas in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district, the Army spokesman said.

“At about 0330 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district,” the spokesman said.

A police official said heavy cross-border shelling continued in on in both the sectors for two to three hours.

Along the International Border, Pakistani Rangers engaged in heavy firing on forward posts and villages in the Karol Matrai area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.

The unprovoked firing from Pakistan started around 1 am and the Border Security Force (BSF) gave a befitting retaliation.

The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 3.50 am, the official said.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan died of heart attack in Poonch district today, officials said.

Naik Surendra Singh suddenly fell unconscious when he was on patrol duty in the Balnoie area along the LoC in the district, they said.

His fellow troopers immediately took him to a hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead, the officials said.