BJP dares Cong to mention Art 370 restoration in its Bihar poll manifesto

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress pitched for restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP Saturday dared it to say so in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls and accused it of speaking the language of “separatists”.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of practising the politics of “dividing society” for collecting votes ahead of the Bihar polls, which begin from October 28, and asserted that people have supported the Government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir.

“People have seen how much progress has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Still, the Congress is singing the tune of whatever few separatists are there. The Congress has become a narrow party and that is why it is taking stand against the sentiments of people in the country,” he told reporters. (AGENCIES)