JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina lashed out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday for his support to restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, saying “he is toeing the line of China and Pakistan and might have links with the ISI and Naxalites”.

He also said Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for allowing leaders like Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh to speak “against the country”. (AGENCIES)