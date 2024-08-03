BJP Core Group reviews poll strategy, party’s programmes

Reddy, Chugh to attend EMC meet today

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Core Group meeting here this evening discussed the election strategy and reviewed the party preparedness as well as the ongoing organizational programmes as a run up to Assembly elections in the UT of J&K which party is of the opinion can be held at any time in near future.

The Core Group meeting among others was attended by Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Election Incharge J&K, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh and party national general secretary Incharge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chugh besides all the Core Group members from the UT.

According to party sources, detailed deliberations were held on party’s preparedness for the elections and the organizational programmes which are to be held in run up to the the polls besides other organizational programmes to be conducted during the coming fortnight including holding of Ekatma Mahotsav rally at R S Pura on August 5 to celebrate the historic decision of Narendra Modi Government of annulling the controversial Article 370 and 35 A paving way for complete merger of J&K with rest of country and implementation of Indian Constitution in toto in the J&K.

Sources said G K Reddy and Tarun Chugh who reached here today will be in Jammu up to August 5 and both will take part in R S Pura rally. Reddy will be the chief guest on the occasion, sources added.

Sources said as BJP has already started various programmes in view of the coming Assembly elections and has given instructions to its cadres to gear up full for the Assembly as well as Municipal and Local bodies’ elections which party is of the opinion will be announced at any time in future. The Core Group meeting which while reviewing the programmes has decided to hold Election Manifesto Committee (EMC) meeting tomorrow morning at party Headquarters in which final shape will be given to party’s strategy on poll manifesto, they said.

Sources said the party has decided that unlike Congress and other opposition parties it will not make false promises in its manifesto just to garner votes but the Manifesto Committee will reach out all communities, section wise representatives of people, members of Chamber, trade, industries, employees, manufacturers and other groups of people and discuss with them the public welfare measures which will possibly be good for the masses to be included in poll manifesto.

Sources said a well knit exercise will be done and the Election Manifesto Committee will meet in this regard tomorrow which will be attended by both Reddy and Chugh also. Maintaining that today’s meeting was purely election based, sources said the Core Group stressed on constituency wise intensification of Tridev and Morcha Sammelans. Out of 43 Sammelans, only 23 have been held so far while rest will also be held in a stipulated time, sources added.

They said the election management from booth level to UT level was also discussed in the Core Group meeting.

The party also reviewed preparation for Tiranga Yatra to be held on block and district level in connection with Independence Day starting from August 5 to August 15 under the theme Har Ghar Tiranga, sources said. The preparations for observing August 14 as Simriti Vibajan Vibeshka Divas was also discussed in the meeting. Besides, the preparations for celebrating Independence Day on August 15 in a befitting way by the party across the UT were also discussed.

The Core Group meeting was attended by Party JK UT president, Ravinder Raina, party general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul, MP Lok Sabha and party whip in the House, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana, national secretary, Dr Narinder Singh, former Dy CMs, Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, party general secretaries, Dr D K Manyal, Sunil Sharma and Vibodh Gupta, former MLA Devender Singh Rana, former Minister, Sat Sharma, party chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, party spokesperson, G L Raina, Wakf Board, chairperson, Dr Darakshan Andhrabi and co-incharge Kashmir , Rafiq Ahmed Wani.

Party general secretary, Dr D K Manyal coordinated the meeting and also briefed about the ongoing programmes of the party.