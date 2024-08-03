Dr Jitendra warns mining mafia, drug traffickers, bovine smugglers of stern action

Excelsior Correspondent

HIRANAGAR, Aug 3: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today gave a stern warning to mining mafia, drug traffickers and bovine smugglers asking them either mend their ways or face strict action under law.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of launch of campaign against the mining mafia, drug cartels and bovine smuggling here today, he said people involved in this illegal trade eating up vitals of the society will not be spared and dealt seriously under law.

Click here to watch video

Dr Jitendra Singh, while turning tough on drug traffickers, mining mafia and bovine smugglers, said there are complaints from the construction companies saying that the development works including bridges in Kathua district are under grave threat from mining mafia.

He said about 200 bridges were constructed and there will be no fun of this development in case there is no check on unabated mining. He said all these superstructures are facing grave threat and the Government will not allow this to happen. In case the mining mafia, bovine smugglers and drug traffickers do not mend their ways they will not be spared how influential they may be, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh, while expressing his serious concern over drug trafficking said that the people dealing with this illegal trade think that by spreading the drug menace in the UT they can spoil the future of other’s children forgetting that their own children will too fall in the trap of this menace and get spoiled. The Government will not allow this to happen at any cost, he warned.

The Union Minister said that likewise the bovine smugglers will too face the strict action from the administration. On recent terrorist attacks, he said Government is taking all possible measures to quell the terrorist violence. The VDGs are being strengthened by providing them sophisticated and latest weapons. Besides, the VDGs are being constituted in those areas where the need be. The Army is also adopting a proactive strategy but everything can’t be disclosed to media, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said a public darbar was held here in order to honestly settle the public issues on the same pattern of holding such public darbars in Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar earlier.

During the programme held for empowering youth for ‘Viksit Bharat,’ he said they (youth) were given information about Startups including space start-ups. He said launching of start-ups could not take with such pace in J&K like other parts of country earlier. But now they are picking up. The Lavender cultivation started from here has been taken up by entire Himalayan region of the country.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that Government jobs can’t be provided to all but the Modi Government is sincerely working to provide job avenues for the unemployed youth in private sector through various schemes launched by it. He said those parties who are promising to provide Government jobs to entire youth of the country are misleading them.

Earlier addressing, “Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat programme” organised at Government Degree College Hiranagar, Dr Jitendra Singh said that a campaign has jointly been launched by the administration and the police to deal with illegal mining, drug cartels and bovine smugglers. He gave a clarion call, appealing to all sections of society to complement the ongoing efforts to curb the use of psychotropic drugs, rampant cattle smuggling and illegal mining.

The Minister said that all-out efforts are being made by the local administration and the police to deal with these challenges. No one will be spared, irrespective of or whatever their clout or political affiliation when it comes to confronting smugglers, illegal miners and facilitators of terrorists, he warned.

”Those who are pushing children of others into drugs must realise that their own wards are not safe at all as they are prone to taking to the menace because they are living in the same society”, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

The Union Minister urged the college administration to organise special classes to highlight the ill-effects of drug use among students and the youth, saying their future must be protected as they will be architects of Viksit Bharat in the times to come. “Their energy and talent cannot be sacrificed at the altar of these crimes”, Dr Singh emphasised.

Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to all sections of the society to play their part in the crusade against these illegal activities. He also made a fervent appeal, asking the people to take a pledge against such illegal activities and strengthen the Government’s measures aimed at ushering in greater transparency and more honest governance.

The Union Minister called for breaking the nexus between terrorists and drug dealers. On the measures taken to deal with rising incidents of terror in the area, Dr Singh informed that VDGs have been strengthened and they have been provided with sophisticated weapons. “Defence forces and other law enforcing agencies have recalibrated their strategy to take on the challenges posed by terrorists in a more effective manner”, Dr Singh said.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that Kathua district has seen rapid development in the last 10 years of Modi Government. “The district has earned a unique recognition for having first-ever national projects like North India’s first bio-tech park”, he mentioned. He said it offers avenues of self-employment for the local youth.

Later, the Union Minister held a more than two-hour public durbar during which Dr Singh alongside Deputy Commissioner, Rakesh Minhas listened to people’s grievances and demands. A large number of grievances were redressed on the spot. The Minister directed the district administration to fulfil citizens’ demands in a time-bound manner within the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.