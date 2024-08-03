Centre approves construction of 5 more roads close to Eastern Ladakh

Single, double-lane roads to be upgraded to 4 lanes

BRO, CPWD to be assigned work

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 3: With a view to strengthen infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to facilitate smooth movement of the troops on China border and also improve road connectivity for the locals, the Government has approved construction of five more roads besides upgradation of other roads from single to double.

The roads will be constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), official sources told the Excelsior.

India and China are engaged in conflict along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020. India has been strengthening infrastructure along the LAC with China in all five States and UT including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Strengthening of infrastructure including road connectivity has also been helping the local people including those living close to the LAC.

Besides construction of five new roads in the Eastern Ladakh, the Government of India has also approved upgradation of several single or double lane roads to four lanes for improved connectivity to the LAC.

The Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 2024-25 in the Parliament last month has allocated Rs 6,500 crore to the BRO, a 30% increase from the previous year. Apart from this, Rs 1,050 crore have been allocated to the Union Home Ministry for the Vibrant Village Programme, which aims to develop border villages along the China border including the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In 2023, the Central Government had allocated Rs 4,800 crore for the programme covering the period from 2022-23 to 2025-26, with Rs 2,500 crore specifically for road connectivity. This Centrally Sponsored Programme targets the development of 2,967 villages in 46 blocks across 19 districts along the northern border. The first phase focuses on 662 priority villages, including 35 in Ladakh.

Sources said the BRO in collaboration with the CPWD and the National Projects Construction Corporation, will be constructing the new road network. This new phase aims to enhance the road network in Eastern Ladakh besides other areas along the LAC with China.

While Phase II of the project is still underway, significant progress has been made, with many roads completed. These all-weather roads have improved the mobility of security forces along the Line of Actual Control.

During his visit to Drass in Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh on July 26 to pay homage to the bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out the first blast for the Shinkun La tunnel, a 4.1-kilometer structure that will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, further aiding the movement of armed forces and equipment.

Following June 2020 Galwan standoff with Chinese forces, the Union Government has accelerated road construction efforts and has earmarked new roads for Phase 3 of the ICBR project. The initial two phases were planned in the early 2000s.

The improved road connectivity has been helping troop movement a lot towards the Eastern Ladakh. Sino-Indian troops have been in eyeball-to-eyeball position at many friction points for over four years now though disengagement has also taken place in certain areas. However, there has been no major untoward incident between the two sides for past quite some time now.

A series of rounds of talks have taken place between the two sides for resolution of the issues including disengagement from some more points.