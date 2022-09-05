Bipul Pathak takes over as DG IMPARD

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 5: Bipul Pathak today assumed the charge of Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD).

He received charge of the post from Saurabh Bhagat, who had joined IMPARD in March last year.

Pertinently, the outgoing Director General, Saurabh Bhagat, has been transferred few days back but was looking after IMPARD in addition to his new posting as Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology Department.

Under his leadership IMPARD was able to organise three National level conferences including Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices, launching of District Good Governance Index and Regional Conference on Bringing Citizens and Government closer through Administrative Reforms.

Besides, MoUs with more than 30 prominent national level institutions had also been signed under Bhagat’s supervision. The MoUs enabled capacity building in various areas including Public Administration, Finance and several government schemes.

Saurabh Bhagat, introduced the capacity building programs for officers in Grievance redressal mechanism.

During his tenure the newly constructed buildings were completed thus adding more infrastructural facilities to the Institute. Besides, KAS, IFS and more than 5000 Senior and Junior assistants were imparted necessary training apart from routine training courses.

During Covid -19, IMPARD conducted all training activities online and launched Knowledge Management System (KMS).

It is worthwhile to mention that under JKIGRAMS (J&K Integrated Grievance Redressal & Monitoring System), in pursuance to LG Mulaqat Programme (of 2021), Lieutenant Governor observed that all the departments of the UT should strive to ensure timely and quality disposal of grievances for which proper technology should be deployed so that human intervention in the Grievances Redressal Mechanism is eliminated to the maximum extent possible and grievance is redressed within reasonable time.