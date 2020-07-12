Billawaria kick starts cleaning of Gangyal Nallah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Continuing his efforts to ensure complete cleanliness of all Nallahs, Chairman Public Health Sanitation Committee, Baldev Singh Billawaria today kick started the cleanliness of Gangyal Nallah today. This Nallah during rainy days can cause damage and its cleaning to rid the people of problems in Monsoon is very important and essential. On the occasion, Baldev Singh Billawaria stated that cleanliness of all 103 Nallahs and 171 deep drains has been started, the beginning of which was made from city’s Landoi Choi Nallah in Trikuta Nagar area.

Billawaria also said that political leaders from National Conference (NC) and Congress parties used to indulge in political rhetoric in the past instead of actually working on the ground. These leaders Billawaria said were merely interested in photo sessions and did nothing for the cleanliness of Nallahs and solving other problems of the people. Right after 2014 in the wake of installation of BJP Government, the process of cleanliness of all Nallahs in Jammu in a phased manner began and a lot of problems of people were taken up and solved. Billawaria also said that during NC and Congress rule in Jammu and Kashmir, due to cheap politics of some of their leaders, the damaged transformers during Summer, used to be replaced after quite a long time of seven to ten days.

He said that now the situation has considerably changed and damaged transformers are replaced instantly within the same day. Billawaria assured the people that this trend will continue in future also for the better interests of the people.

He said taking cognizance of the problems being faced by the people in Jammu every year, he had already started the work of cleaning of Nallahs with effect from February 2020 so that people may not face problem during Monsoon.

Chief Transport Officer, JMC, Harvinder Singh, Transport Officer, Prem Raj and other officials of Municipal Corporation along with political workers Harbans Choudhary, Ranjit Singh, Surjeet Kumar, Abhinandan Sharma, Mulkh Raj, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Hardeep Singh, Suresh Mishra, Balwan Singh were also present on the occasion with Baldev Singh Billawaria.