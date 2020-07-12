11-day-old baby among 8 die in Valley, J&K tally 180

295 including 25 security men test COVID +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, July 12: An 11 day-old-baby was among 8 deaths that were reported in Kashmir today taking the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to 180 while 295 people tested positive in Valley taking the total number of cases in J&K to 10513.

Five patients who died at SKIMS today include an 11-day-old baby from Yaripora, Kulgam, an 80-year-old woman from Budoo, Kulgam, a 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, a 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal and a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh, Srinagar while three patients who died at SMHS include a 55-year-old man from Chadoora, Budgam, a 65-year-old man from Tangmarg, Baramulla and a 40-year-old man from Habba Kadal, Srinagar.

A baby girl from Kulgam who was admitted in SKIMS on 9th July died this evening. She was a case of Aortic Stenosis with Carcinogenic shock and respiratory failure.

Click here to watch video

An 80-year-old woman from Budoo, Kulgam who was admitted on 26th June to SKIMS Soura expired this morning due to Cardiopulmonary arrest. She was suffering from community acquired pneumonia, ADHF and other ailments.

A 47-year-old woman from Kulgam who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on 10th July died this morning due to Cardiopulmonary arrest. She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes, pneumonia and other ailments.

A 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar who was admitted on 9th July to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar tested positive yesterday and died this morning due to Cardiopulmonary arrest. He was suffering from community acquired pneumonia and other ailments.

A 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal died at SKIMS this morning due to Cardiopulmonary arrest. She was case of “Intra-cranial space occupying lesion” (ICSOL).

A 55-year-old man from Chadoora area of Budgam who was admitted on 7th July to SMHS hospital in Srinagar died today. He was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, intracranial hemorrhage and other ailments.

A 65-year-old man from Tangmarg who was tested positive for COVID-19 also died at SMHS hospital today. He was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

A 40-year-man from Habba Kadal, Srinagar who was admitted to SMHS hospital on July 8 died today. He was suffering from hypothyroidism and other ailments.

With eight more deaths, the COVID-19 related death toll has reached to 180 including 163 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Kashmir today reported 295 new COVID-19 infection cases, taking overall tally of the cases in J&K to 10513.

Srinagar reported 97 cases, Ganderbal 40, Baramulla 31, 29 each in Budgam and Bandipora, Kupwara 25, 13 each in Kulgam and Shopian, Pulwama 11 and seven in Anantnag. The cases include two pregnant women and 25 security men.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura Dr Farooq Jan, told Excelsior that 2017 samples were processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the hospital today and 116 tested positive for the virus.

They are 32 from Srinagar, 22 from Bandipora, 18 from Budgam, 15 from CRPF, nine from Kulgam, six each from Anantnag and Pulwama, three from Baramulla, two from Shopian besides one each from Ganderbal, Kupwara and Doda.

The 15 cases from CRPF include five from 45 Battalion at Sumbal Bandipora, a cop from DPL Ganderbal, four BSF men from Srinagar, one CPRF man from 46 Battalion CRPF Anantnag, one from CRPF Magam Budgam and three from 51 SSB UNDP Nowshera in Srinagar.

Principal SKIMS Bemina Dr Riyaz Untoo, told Excelsior that out of 541 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 28 tested positive for COVID-19 including 17 from Srinagar and 11 from Shopian.

The Chest Diseases hospital laboratory reported 151 positive cases today.

And 79 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospit alsof Kashmir valley.

88 areas declared Red Zones

After spike in the COVID-19 cases coupled with rise in the deaths, the District Magistrate Srinagar today declared 88 areas in Srinagar as Red Zones that have been sealed and no movement will be allowed there from tomorrow.

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while issuing orders in this regard has directed for sealing off all these 88 red zones with strict enforcement of restrictions on public movement and activities of all sorts.

The areas which have been declared as Containment Zones are Ahmednagar, Lal Bazar, Badamwari, Hawal, Nowshera, Illahi Bagh, Dulara Bagh, Gulab Bagh, Khimber, Sheribhat Zadibal, Soura, Alamgari Bazar, Kathi Darwaza, Buchpora, Harwan, Zabarwan Colony, Khayam, Munawarabad, Khanyar, Rainawari Jogilankar, Saida Kadal, Barbarshah, Bishembar Nagar, Nehru Park, Khankah, Naid Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Kalshpora, Aali Kadal, Dalal Mohalla, Eidgah, S R Gunj, Goripora, Nawa Kadal, Kawdara, Watal Kadal, Habba Kadal, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar, Fateh Kadal, Nawa Bazar, Zoonimar Saidapora Achan, Kak Sarai, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, Chattabal, Balgarden, Sanat Nagar, Tulsi Bagh, Indira Nagar, Hyderpora, Galwanpora, Bhagat, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Mehjoor Nagar, Padshahi Bagh, Parimpora, MIG Colony, Iqbal Abad Bemina, Boys Hostel Bemina, Hamzah Colony, Hamdania Colony Bemina, Wazir Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Chanapora, Ram Bagh, Natipora, Barzulla, Soiteng, Khanmoh, Nowgam, Naik Bagh, HMT, Mujgund, Lawaypora, Narbal, Qamarwari, Rajbagh, Maisuma, Batamaloo, Alochi Bagh, Mandir Bagh, Pantha Chowk, Batwara, Rawalpora, Humhama, Zaffron Colony, Zero Bridge, Sonwar, Sarai Bala, Takanwari, Naseem Bagh and Hazratbal.

All these areas have been sealed off at all but one entries and exits and authorities have been directed to disallow all kinds of movement and activities in these areas. “No one will be allowed to move in or out of these areas after this evening”, the DM said.

“Latest guidelines as notified for management of Red Zones will be followed in these areas with all respective teams of management and enforcement authorised and equipped with all requisites to implement them in letter and spirit”, he said.

“Each Red Zone will be sealed at 300-500 meters from spots where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected. Entries and exits of all these areas will be manned to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions on movement into and out of them”, he said.

“To ensure there are no violations the district administration is exploring possibilities of installing surveillance cameras at entries and exits of Red Zone areas”, he said.

Medical teams are also being deputed in each of the areas. “Concerned block and zonal medical officers have constituted teams for each area falling within their respective jurisdictions”, he said.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Jehangir Bakshi will be supervising efforts in this regard having been made responsible for overall management of health-related aspects of this Containment plan. ICDS officials will also form part of these teams wherever required.

He said a sanitisation roster as part of this comprehensive containment plan has been prepared to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the district.

He said that the concerned departments have been put on high alert with directions to alert their respective staff and make them available for containment duties as and when required.

The DM has also issued orders for strict punishments under the Disaster Management Act and other relevant provisions of the law to those violating preventive guidelines the Government has issued for containment of COVID-19.

The fine for face mask violations has been enhanced to Rs 1000 whereas the violation of social distancing guidelines in Red Zones will be fined at Rs 10000. There will be other punishments too.

He said that the restrictions in Red Zones will remain in force until further orders. He added that 24 areas of the district earlier notified as Red Zones have been de-notified.