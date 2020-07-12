People suffering due to misrule of BJP: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today claimed that owing to growing economic and social insecurity due to COVID-19, all sections of society facing great hardships to cope up with this emerging situation.

Interacting with people at Jallo Chak and Chowadi area today, Bhalla said lack of concern shown by BJP Govt has further deteriorated situation and there is strong anger among the people. He said Govt has even failed to provide basic facilities to people like power and water.

Bhalla said that remote and far-flung areas of Jammu facing great hardships on account of healthcare, education, road connectivity, power and drinking water facilities and said that the such areas should get special attention of the Government to provide adequate basic facilities to the people in all spheres of life, but it is unfortunate that the present Government has neglected these areas in every sphere of life and people are left on the mercy of God.

Strongly flaying the callous and insensitive attitude of the Govt, he said that the people of Jammu region are made to suffer immense hardships due to scorching heat and soaring humidity with no respite from scheduled and unscheduled power cuts despite assurance. He regretted that in spite of persistent appeals to Government to adhere to scheduled calendar on power supply and the repeated assurances of the Govt, no action had been taken by the latter thus adding to the sufferings and distress of common man. He said that the Jammu region was the major sufferer with the Government being mute spectators in the face of a critical and crisis like situation.

Former minister expressed anguish over the ongoing anti-working class policies of Central Government which are causing innumerable hardships on the lives of common people in general and the working class in particular. Bhalla said that the alarming unemployment, price rise of essential commodities, large scale disinvestment of public sector units, attack on social security system like pension, amendment in labour laws in favour of corporate, outsourcing, unbundling of Govt departments in a massive way with the abolition of permanent post has caused large scale resentment among the employees/ workers in almost all sectors.