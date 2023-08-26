Billawaria chairs 20th Standing Committee meeting of Housing for All

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: The 20th “Housing for All” Standing Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria in the conference hall of JMC to discuss the scheme’s progress and the way forward.

The Deputy Mayor was accompanied by “Housing For All” Committee members, Surinder Sharma, Suneet Raina, Shardha Devi, JMC officers and officers of ‘Housing for All’ Department. At the meeting, the Committee discussed allotment of land to genuine beneficiaries without land ownership and payment issues of Housing for All Scheme, the progress of beneficiaries’ homes, and the new household beneficiaries who have applied for the scheme.

Billawaria, who is also the Chairman of the Housing for All Committee, has raised serious questions about the non-release of installments to the beneficiaries and pending of new cases. Deputy Mayor expressed his enthusiasm and appreciation for a groundbreaking decision made by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. The recent announcement by Sinha regarding the allocation of five marlas of land to the economically disadvantaged population of Jammu and Kashmir marks a historic milestone towards achieving the vision of “Housing for All.”

Billawaria highlighted the immense positive impact this allocation will have on the lives of the people in need. He emphasized that this initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to providing shelter and basic amenities to every citizen, ensuring equitable growth and development across the region. This significant step aligns with the Central Government’s ambitious “Housing for All” programme and showcases the administration’s dedication to uplifting the marginalized sections of society. The allocation of five marlas of land is a testament to the Government’s proactive approach in addressing socio-economic disparities and fostering inclusive progress.

Deputy Mayor Billawaria extended his gratitude to LG for his visionary leadership and the administration’s relentless efforts to improve the quality of life for all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the public to actively participate in and support this noble endeavor, contributing to the realization of a prosperous and harmonious society. He further emphasized that this initiative reflects the city’s determination to promote equitable growth and cater to the needs of all its residents.

The meeting threadbare discussed various schemes which included improvement of sanitation in Preet Nagar CRPF Unit area, environmental enhancement of Belicharana land etc.