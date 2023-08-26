PIB Srinagar organizes media workshop ‘Vartalap’ at Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: To build a direct interface between the Government and the journalists working at district and sub-district levels across Kashmir division, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Srinagar, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today organized media workshop “Vartalap” at district Kupwara.

The workshop, organized at the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, was presided over by District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan.

Addressing the gathering, Sudan said that journalists are also contributing to the development and progress of the society by acting as a bridge between the Government and the public. She asserted that the relation between the Government and the media should be an honest one as it is ultimately the public that is to be benefitted from it.

In his welcome address, Deputy Director (Media and Communication) PIB Srinagar, Tariq Rather said, Vartalap is a two way communication and the purpose of the workshop is to reach out to media at far flung places. He added that the work of the Government is greatly eased due to the efforts of the media as it acts like the eyes and ears of the Government.

Mansoor Ahmad, BDO Kupwara gave an overview of the achievements of Rural Development Department (RDD) Kupwara and Dr Mohd Ramzan, CMO Kupwara spoke about the achievements of health sector with special focus on PMJAY (Golden Cards) in the district while CEO Kupwara, Abdul Hameed Fani spoke in detail about the status of the implementation of NEP-2020 in the district.

Earlier in the programme, Media and Communication Officer PIB Srinagar Majid Mushtaq Pandit gave a detailed presentation about the working and mandate of various units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting based in Jammu and Kashmir.

The proceedings of the workshop were conducted by Rather while Iftikhar Naseem, District Information Officer Kupwara presented the vote of thanks. Sheikh Mudasir Amin (Media & Communications Officer, PIB Jammu) and Amir Nausheri (Media & Communications Officer, PIB Srinagar) were also present during the media workshop.

The technical sessions were followed by interactive question-answer sessions in which journalists talked to the experts and cleared their doubts regarding various schemes and programmes.