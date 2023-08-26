Newly installed ultra modern telecobalt machine made functional in GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Taking a step ahead in cancer care, Radiation Oncology Department in GMC Jammu under the leadership of Dr Ashutosh Gupta (Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu) and Dr Rahul Sharma (Associate Professor and Incharge, Radiation Oncology Department) made newly installed ultra modern telecobalt machine functional by starting radiation therapy treatment for cancer patients.

The newly installed machine was given approval by atomic energy regulatory board recently. The machine named after the pioneer nuclear scientist of the country Dr Homi Bhaba, is totally indigenously made machine with highly sophisticated features. The Department of Atomic Energy created a history by making this machine under Atam Nirbhar Bharat initiative. The total cost of the machine is around 4 crores, almost fraction of the cost of the same machine when imported from abroad.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta and his oncology team explained that the machine is totally digitally operated with very high level of precision. All controls are provided in a single tablet which us operated by the treating team. Also, this machine will have the capability to shape the radiation fields for further accuracy. This machine is capable of treating more than 80 patients per day.

Dr Gupta further stated that State Cancer Institute at GMC Jammu will make PET scan machine functional very soon. He further added that other facilities like operation theatres, linear accelerator and CT simulator will also be made functional soon.

He said in short, Jammu will have comprehensive cancer care facilities like preventive oncology, radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgical oncology, palliative care, cancer rehabilitation, etc under one roof.