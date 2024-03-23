Bihar Diwas celebrated in Raj Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Mar 22: Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan hosted Bihar Diwas celebration today. Senior officials, students and the residents of Bihar living in J&K UT were the special invitees on the occasion.

While addressing the guests, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of Bihar on the auspicious day.

He said since ancient times, Bihar was known as the centre of spirituality, education and made significant contribution to all aspects of vibrant art and culture of the country.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to the great personalities of Bihar and remembered their valuable contribution to India’s freedom movement and the building of Modern India.