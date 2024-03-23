National Aerobic Gymnastics C’ship begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: A three day-long National Aerobic Gymnastics Championship organised by Gymnastics Association of J&K under the aegis of Gymnastics Federation of India and in collaboration with J&K Sports Council was inaugurated at MA Stadium here today.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu was the Chief Guest while Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC Jammu was the guest of honour.

The Divisional Commissioner on the occasion interacted with the participating gymnasts from 20 States and UTs and gave best wishes to them for the championships.

Divisional Commissioner said that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir is committed to promote sports in every nook and corner of the Union Territory.

He said that the implementation of J&K Sports Policy 2022 was a great thing to happen in the sports history of Jammu and Kashmir. Ramesh Kumar said over 20 lakh athletes drawn from J&K took part in various sporting activities at the domestic level, adding that a good number of these athletes excelled in National and International events.

He further said Gymnastics is one of the prominent medal winning sports disciplines in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Commissioner JMC Jammu while lavishing praise on the organisers said that such sporting extravaganzas help young sportspersons to showcase their talent at the higher levels, besides helping them not to derail from the mainstream.

Earlier, Kiran Wattal, President Gymnastics Association of Jammu and Kashmir presented a welcome address and highlighted the activities and achievements of the Association. He was all praise for LG Manoj Sinha led J&K Administration (who also heads J&K Sports Council) for making sea changes in J&K sports scenario. Wattal also praised Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull for raising sports infrastructural facilities to help sportspersons flourish.

On the occasion, in a demonstration, Gymnasts displayed extraordinary skills, while J&K’s Gymnastics queen, Muskan Rana mesmerized audience with her artistic display.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were SSP Dushyant Sharma; Vice President J&K Gymnastics Association, Rajan Sharma; Riyaz Ahmed, Administrative Officer Sports Council; Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council and many others.