PCC chief hits out at BJP for freezing 11 Cong accounts

‘BJP threat to democracy in country’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 22: The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee today hit out at the BJP Govt for freezing 11 accounts of the Congress party on flimsy grounds in the midst of elections and appealed to the people to reject BJP this time to save democracy.

Click here to watch video

Addressing a press conference at PCC office here today JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani along with working president Raman Bhalla, senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretary (Org) Narinder Gupta, DCC president Jammu Urban Manmohan Singh said that BJP has been freezing democracy, not only bank accounts of Congress party. He said that for a delay in filing of details of Rs 14.49 lakhs only, Congress party’s 11 accounts of Rs 210 crore have been seized while 115 crore have already been transferred from our accounts to the Govt accounts by IT department.

On one hand BJP Govt has let loose all agencies against opposition top leaders, on the other hand, they have seized our money while ruling party has collected thousands of crores through unconstitutional and illegal electoral bond scheme.

Giving details, Wani said when all political parties are exempted from paying income tax, why such huge penalty or drastic action for a small mistake of delay of filing returns of our donations from MP’s/MLAs to the tune of Rs 14.49 lakh only. He asked people to wake up and throw BJP out of power, otherwise common man of the country is going to loose freedom and democracy. All these tactics of BJP to win the elections by hook & crook are dangerous for democracy and if people don’t wake up now, our future generations will repent and curse us, he added.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma while giving further detail said that not only this, the IT department has given a notice for the FY 1993-94 when Sita Ram Kesri was our treasurer. After 31 years IT department has woken up.

He said electoral bond scheme was launched to collect and loot money and more skeletons are coming up from the cupboard. He said 35 firms/ companies have donated Rs 1000 crore through bonds while 17 of such Companies were facing investigation for spurious drugs but have donated huge amounts for what, he questioned.