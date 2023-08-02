Big defeat of Tories

Sir,

Conservatives lost two seats in the parliamentary by-elections in Britain this week. Conservative victory from Boris Johnson’s old set of Uxbridge and South Ruislip has come as a face saver for the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. With this victory Sunak could avoid a 3-0 drubbing.

Notwithstanding Conservative leaders nursing strong feeling that the supporters of Johnson have played mischief and ensured the defeat of their party candidates from these constituencies, the fact cannot be denied that Sunak has lost his credibility and people have started questioning his claim of providing a good governance.

These defeats do not have ideological implication, it has tactical orientation and simply reflects the urgency of removing Sunak from office and bringing Johnson once again to the power house. Conservatives retaining Uxbridge seat obviously implied that Johnson still enjoys support. The loss of two seats exposed the Conservatives vulnerabilities on two fronts: the loss of a rural seat in the north of England where it performed strongly in the past, and one in the southwest, a traditional stronghold.

Arun Srivastava

on e-mail