Save animals and birds

Sir,

We should love and serve animals and birds. We should not snatch their freedom for the sake of our fun and enjoyments. Animals and birds have the right to live freely and independently. Animals and birds cannot express their pain and sufferings like human beings. They also feel miserable when someone deprives them of their freedom.

God has made us the most superior creature so we must be sensitive towards animals and birds. We must show our greatness and sympathy towards animals and birds. We must not kill birds and animals for eating purposes. To kill animals and birds is a big sin written in all religions. Eating meat of animals and birds is also sin. We must show our greatness and be kind towards animals and birds. We should love, serve and feed and protect animals and birds. It is our prime duty towards them.

Sanjay Dhar

Laxmi Nagar, Sarwal

Jammu