A wake up call for Jammuites

Sir,

Kudos to Daily Excelsior for posting two great reviews on the same page both touching the soldiers, one written by Brigadier AP, reviewed by a great scholar KN Pandita and the other written by a great Dogra connoisseur of history Prof Harbans Singh and reviewed by equally a committed soldier colonel JP. We are grateful to both who wrote and those who reviewed them for our benefit.

We keep on talking about distortions because the Dogras don’t read their history.

They also do not write history with the result there are distortions galore. Absolutely true, both have been proved here and there is a lesson we must read the books and we must write also and we must not allow anybody to play with our history. We are grateful to them and I sincerely appeal to all those who want to understand the history of Jammu and Kashmir which is not only the most contested and problematic but also because it is and will always remain strategically most important in Asia.

I would therefore request all the Dogras particularly to read these books and also appeal to our educationists to include them in the curriculum and all the universities and learning centers to have them included in their curriculum. Hope this will compel our universities particularly the Central Universities to include these studies and also ensure that the relevant chairs like Gulab Singh Chair Zorawar Chair and Brigadier Rajendra Singh lectures are not closed.

This is like a wake up call.

I hope we buy these books and read them with a purpose. I hope we learn from the lapses and also inculcate habit of reading, exploring and writing as Brigadier AP Singh has done, what a treasure trove. I assure you there is a lot our ancestors have also created on the ground to be explored and written which we the Dogras in Jammu have not done for posterity.

Maj Gen Goverdan Singh Jamwal,

Jammu