Bharti Airtel pre-pays Rs 15,519 crore toGovt for spectrum acquired in 2014

New Delhi, Dec 17:Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has pre-paid Rs 15,519 crores to the government to clear all deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2014.

The company had acquired 128.4 MHz spectrum (including Telenor spectrum) for Rs 19,051 crores in the 2014 auction.

“These liabilities were due in annual instalments from FY 2026-2027 to 2031-2032 and carried an interest rate of 10% (the highest rate amongst the deferred liabilities and borrowings) and an average residual life of 7+ years,” Airtel said in an official statement.

The company hopes that pre-payment will likely result in interest cost savings of at least Rs 3,400 crores over the residual life for fully substituted capital.

Bharti Airtel stocks traded in red around 1:35 PM on Friday with share price down by 2.10% to Rs 668.15 a piece.

In its statement, Airtel said that it continues to exercise flexibilities towards a stronger and efficient capital structure.

“The company welcomes the Department of Telecom’s decision giving the industry the flexibility to prepay their deferred liabilities anytime at their NPV basis the interest rates specified for the respective auction. This allows the licensees to efficiently plan and use their cash flows,” it said.

(UNI)